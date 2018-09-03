ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHHH You could find today confusing, yet the confusion stems from you. You can't seem to get a strong sense of what to do and when to do it.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHHHH You can save the day with your ingenuity. Rustle up a flirtation that will be long remembered by both parties or have fun with an old friend.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHHHH You could be hard to stop, not that anyone really wants to anyway. You appear to be more instrumental on the homefront than you originally had thought.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) HH The real issue might be stopping you from speaking your mind. If you are too bold or too abrupt, you can expect to hear a strong response.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH You seem to be distracted by a specific person. A get-together proves rewarding, as you see people you have not been around in a while.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Understand what is pushing you to react so strongly. You might not be seeing a loved one clearly.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH You might have some difficulty staying in the present moment. You could be daydreaming more than you are aware. SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH You could be off-kilter in the morning. By the afternoon, a partner, friend or loved one makes an effort to make you smile.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH You might need to handle a personal matter differently. Understand what is going on with the other party involved, and listen to what he or she has to say.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH You might want to take off and feel free, yet somehow obligations flow into the moment. Don't make this a big deal.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH You could be off-kilter, but not for long. Your playful inner child emerges.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Your imagination will allow you to do the impossible when working with an idea. Others enjoy your ingenuity and how it helps in various situations. Though it might be difficult to verbalize your thoughts, keep trying. You eventually will break through.