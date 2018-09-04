ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHHH Your positive energy warms up many of your associates. The unexpected keeps the moment exciting. Use your creativity to light up your day.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHHH You speak your mind, and others respond with a great deal of energy. You still experience a surprise when several associates express their ideas.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHHH You might be energized from recent events. Slow down and be practical. Look clearly at an aspect of your life that you wish could be different.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) HHHH The Moon drops into your sign, adding to your allure and magnetism. At the same time, you could experience fatigue and some moodiness.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHH You might want to lie back and observe more. You might catch a whiff of a matter that needs to be kept hush-hush. Be smart, ask little, and simply be aware.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Zero in on your priorities. You might be able to pull white rabbits from a black hat. There could be an upset in your day, so stay centered. You know what you are doing.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH You have a way about you that attracts others. You seem to be the centerpiece of many people's days. Screen calls, and handle only what you must.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHHH If you hit a snafu, reach out to the experts. You also might want to do some research. Do not let this obstacle stop you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Relate closely to a loved one or key associate. You want this person to be in the know, and you would appreciate knowing what is on his or her mind.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH You might not be aware of your mood. You could feel less than upbeat when dealing with daily matters.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHH Your ability to get past a problem amazes others. Your mood could be off, or you might be distracted. Let go of a hassle, at least for several hours.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Try to understand what is being said to you, as it isn't as clear as you'd like it to be.