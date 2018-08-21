ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHH You might have a stunning insight about a person. Keep your impression to yourself for a while. Test it out through observation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHHH What you hear could be disconcerting. Detach and view the whole situation. You will surprise yourself with how a friend's comment hits you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHHH You could be more connected to a conversation than you would like to share. You might be quietly filing away certain tidbits that are particularly relevant.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) HHHH Defer to someone else, and stay open to his or her ideas. The unexpected piques your imagination.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH Stay as centered as possible when dealing with a difficult friend. This person's behavior could throw your plans off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Your playfulness might be unusual for several people to witness. The unexpected occurs when dealing with a loved one. You might want to comment less and listen a lot.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH You express a lively side to your personality. When you let go of tension and enjoy the moment, your upbeat attitude becomes contagious.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Understand why someone is so touchy. Juggling your creativity when hitting an unbelievably confusing situation could take some extra energy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH Understand what is happening with your finances. You might need to go over your budget with care. Figure out your debts and your needs.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH Your wisdom comes forward, and you gain the approval of many people. Do not be surprised by all the requests for help or feedback you receive.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHH Kick back and relax, if you can. You have your share of news and happenings to deal with, and responding to these could be overwhelming.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Your playfulness emerges, despite the moodiness of others. The unexpected could upend your plans, though you might be happier about the change.