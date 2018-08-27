ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHH After months of Mars -- your ruling planet -- dancing a backward jig, it now goes forward. You might need a day to be free of this period.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHHH You have been holding back and contemplating your words. You might have felt angry or frustrated as of late.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHH Events push you into the limelight, which could be an interesting place to hang out. Others seem particularly unstable.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) HHHH Relating to others has become quite complicated this month, with fuses blowing. You do not need to hold a grudge.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH A partner or close friend would like to have you visit for a short while. This person loves sharing with you and getting your feedback.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH You might feel pulled in opposite directions at the present moment. You are likely to reveal some of the frustration you are experiencing.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHH Reach out to an associate who has been touchy for the past few months. This person's finicky attitude might not have changed yet.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHHH You might feel lucky, and events in the next few weeks most likely will reinforce those feelings. As fortunate and creative as you can be, you experience the unexpected today.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH You could be in a pickle and just finding out about it from an irate loved one. You could try using your charm, but only a change or explanation can clear out this bump in the road.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH You say the right words when facing a problem on the homefront. If you are patient, it will clear up.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHH Use caution with your funds, whether you're giving or receiving them. A fast change of pace could be disconcerting at first. You might experience some unexpected anger.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Despite the vicissitudes of the day, you feel good about yourself. An intense discussion that might have turned sarcastic actually has helped clear the air.