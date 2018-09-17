ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHHH Tension mounts. With your strengths and capabilities, you will walk right through any problems. Your finances might be prone to more ups and downs.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHHHH You might need to get some feedback from a loved one about a personal decision. Remember to thank this person, but also let him or her know that you have not made a decision yet.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHHHH Close relating with an associate produces a strong sense of togetherness. Your willingness to reveal more of what is going on within yourself adds to this person's comfort.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) HHHHH You could be more open to change than you realize. You recognize your moodiness, but you know that it doesn't indicate a long-term change.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH You might be more mellow than you think. The unexpected occurs within a partnership. You might want to make a change, but how, and in what direction?
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Your creativity helps you deal with a very difficult person who might be viewed as being closed down. If you don't approach this person with seriousness, he or she will not open up.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHH Tension mounts, as does your ability to get past a problem, probably on the domestic front. You might want to schedule some downtime for reflection and re-evaluation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH A conversation of depth between you and a loved one can't be escaped, and could be worthwhile. You might want to set the stage for this talk.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH You might be dealing with recent extravagances. On the other hand, you also might be creating a valid and workable budget.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHHH You could breeze through the day with considerable ease, though you might be overly serious at some point.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHH If you play it low-key, you won't be unhappy. You have the ability to change your mind and head in a different direction.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH You could be surprised by what you hear. Your choices might feel limited.