ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHHHH You express a practical side of your personality. You will approach many different people and projects with this attitude.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHHH As you see a surprise head down your path, you'll want to let others participate in what is happening. Confusion could be the outcome.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHH You might become picky to the point of being cranky, if you are not careful. You understand your limits. Despite this, a perfectionist streak within you sets off a problem.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) HHH You will communicate what is on your mind. Some people might not hear your words, but others listen. You could be tired of a partner's combative attitude.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH You could be at the end of your fuse. How you handle a difficult associate could determine just how volatile this situation becomes.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH By midday, you sense a change in your energy levels and also in your perspective. You suddenly feel more upbeat.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH Your more playful side emerges. A loved one can't seem to get enough of you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH Communication might be a high priority in the morning, but by the afternoon, anything is possible. A loved one makes an offer that you can't say "no" to, nor do you want to.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH You could be more upbeat than you have been, and finally might be ready to make a change. A conversation encourages you to follow your heart.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HH You could be more out of whack than you think. For instance, you might have a hard time getting someone's attention. You feel less appreciated than you did a few days ago.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH You feel empowered. As a result, no one will try to push to have his or her way for long. Go for what you want, and do not allow a family member to throw off your plans.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH Your smile is contagious and draws others toward you. Understand that you could be a bit out of sync. Allow timing to work in your favor.