ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHH Your effectiveness and ability to adapt to the unexpected could be tested. Responding to incoming requests could mar your desired efficiency elsewhere.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHHH Your imagination enhances your life. Once more, your creativity comes through for you. You will need to employ enough self-discipline to home in on a practical matter in the afternoon.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHHHH Your playfulness emerges when interacting with others. Be more sensitive to their concerns.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) HHH Have an important conversation in the morning rather than postpone it; the results will be better.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH You communicate your thoughts well, although you do have to let go of a problem first. Deal with a matter that could affect how you feel about yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Use the morning to look closely at an important issue. Detach and eye the situation as if you were not part of it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH You might choose not to share everything right now. In the afternoon, seize the opportunity to move a heartfelt project ahead. Others seem more amenable to your ideas.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Your ability to bypass a problem emerges. You might not feel as good as you would like about the resolution.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH You have the ability to make a big change if you desire. A discussion within your immediate family becomes important.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH You might want to assume a more dominant role in what is happening. On some level, you could feel left out. You might be taking a boss's attitude too personally.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHH An opportunity that you have wanted for a while in dealing with a partner opens up; seize it. You might be pushed too far, and could react negatively to someone you often confide in.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Deal with a loved one who might be enormously challenging. It will be worthwhile to pursue a different approach. This person seems to emote feelings everywhere.