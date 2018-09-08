ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHH Your enthusiasm spills forth, allowing you to get into the groove of your day. Your attention turns to completing a project. You also might want to spend some time snoozing or getting into a game of cards with a friend. Enjoy the moment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHHHH Make it OK to be lazy. A loved one could charm you into joining him or her in an activity. As a result, you could become involved in a creative project.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHHH A phone call could start your day. You might decide to stay close to home, perhaps in anticipation of a visit or wanting to rearrange a room.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) HHHH Reach out to a friend or loved one with whom you often spend a lot of time. Together, you could create a fun and exciting day.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH Your allure remains intense in the morning, yet by the afternoon, it could wane. You have interests elsewhere.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH You could be tired when you first wake up. Hit "snooze" and get more sleep. Once you wake up again, you'll note all of the energy that seems to whirl around you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH You might opt to maintain a low profile today. You have some issues you want to mull over. You also need some extra time for work or doing some research.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Reach out to an older person in the morning. This person appreciates your attentiveness, and you enjoy his or her company.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH A day trip could be put on hold at the last minute. You might need to step up to the plate and take care of an older person.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH A conversation with a dear friend or loved one sets the mood for the day. You might opt to get out of your immediate environment.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH You see life from a renewed perspective because of a discussion with a close friend or loved one.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHHH If you feel the need to go off to the gym or take a walk around the neighborhood, by all means, do.