ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHHHH Focus on friends, associates and a common goal. Your enthusiasm seems contagious, and others easily sympathize with your thoughts and choices.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHHH Focus on your public image and on what you want. When you have a goal, your drive awes many people. You can be determined and direct.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHHH You could be wanting to change your focus on a certain group project. Whether or not redirection is a possibility, you certainly will fight for what you want.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) HHHH You will deal best with others on an individual level. You see life from a different perspective than others do.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH A friend has some news or gossip to share. Patiently wait until this person spills the beans. You could be surprised by what you hear.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Your mind might be full of too many ideas and concerns. Do not panic; simply adjust your schedule where you can. Remember that you are only human. Take stock of a specific project.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH You cannot suppress your interest in someone. Even if an interaction with this person ends up in a quarrel, you have the opportunity to see how much passion resides within him or her.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Pace yourself, and know that you have a lot to do. You could be overwhelmed by all the choices you have.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH You are likely to say what is on your mind. Ultimately, you will make a difference in what goes on between you and someone else.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH Curb your expenditures -- you will feel even more in control of your life as a result. You will note a dramatic change in how you approach a difficult situation.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH You might feel as though you need to make a change. Ask yourself what is holding you back. You could be overly sensitive right now.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH You have been unusually busy and focused as of late. You might want to let go and relax. An uncompleted matter could demand your attention.