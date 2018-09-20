ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHHHH Focus on friends, associates and a common goal. Your enthusiasm seems contagious, and others easily sympathize with your thoughts and choices.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHHH Focus on your public image and on what you want. When you have a goal, your drive awes many people. You can be determined and direct.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHHH You could be wanting to change your focus on a certain group project. Whether or not redirection is a possibility, you certainly will fight for what you want.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) HHHH You will deal best with others on an individual level. You see life from a different perspective than others do.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH A friend has some news or gossip to share. Patiently wait until this person spills the beans. You could be surprised by what you hear.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Your mind might be full of too many ideas and concerns. Do not panic; simply adjust your schedule where you can. Remember that you are only human. Take stock of a specific project.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH You cannot suppress your interest in someone. Even if an interaction with this person ends up in a quarrel, you have the opportunity to see how much passion resides within him or her.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Pace yourself, and know that you have a lot to do. You could be overwhelmed by all the choices you have.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH You are likely to say what is on your mind. Ultimately, you will make a difference in what goes on between you and someone else.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH Curb your expenditures -- you will feel even more in control of your life as a result. You will note a dramatic change in how you approach a difficult situation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH You might feel as though you need to make a change. Ask yourself what is holding you back. You could be overly sensitive right now.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH You have been unusually busy and focused as of late. You might want to let go and relax. An uncompleted matter could demand your attention.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.