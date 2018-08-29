ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHHH You might be grumbling to yourself. Someone seems to have used the word "impossible" when discussing one of your goals. Instead of adding stress to your day, let go of the comment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHH You might think to yourself that someone is a bit off and in no way grounded. Sometimes saying less is better. Keep your thoughts to yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHH You are full of fun and energy. Be more aware of what is happening around you. A partner or co-worker could be going behind your back.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) HHHH Confusion and a lack of clear communication might be familiar to you. You won't be drawing this energy to yourself, but you are sensitive to it.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH Sometimes an invitation to a fun happening should not be turned down. Dive into work early on so that you can return to these fun thoughts later.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Try another approach, or do something differently from how you have done it in the recent past. A boss or parent could become more argumentative.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH Once more, you have decided to go along with someone else's agenda. Think of the implications involved in this action.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH You finally see eye to eye with an individual who often disagrees with you. When you both decide to work on a project, you find the process easy. Why not bend a little?
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Be aware of the cost of making a certain choice. You could cause yourself significant angst if you don't rein in your spending.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH You see the source of mixed messages, but you also have a difficult time deciding which path would work best for you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Express your feelings clearly. You might be dependent on the other party involved. If possible, avoid a labyrinth of confusing comments.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Be as clear as possible when dealing with a partner or close loved one. Somehow, this person might not be understanding your words as you mean them.