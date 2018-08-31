ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHH You might need to take some time off. Make sure your budget works well with potential plans. You do not want to pay for months because of this adventure; you simply want to relax.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHHHH You hit your power days this month. You feel as though nothing can stop you. Do not tempt Lady Luck; she is on your team for now.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHH You could be off-kilter when dealing with a personal matter. You might feel as if too much is left unsaid. Don't get too upset by what a friend shares.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) HHHH Your emotional perspective might be more important than you think. Listen carefully.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH You could experience a jolt once you leave home. Some news involving a friend or associate elicits a strong internal response. Stay poised and know what is necessary to complete a project.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH You might need to look beyond the obvious, especially in conversations and one-on-one interactions. Understand what is happening with those around you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH You find that a loved one is intense and has eyes only for you. How flattering! You might want to decide how involved you want to become.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH You might be delighted by a loved one's or close associate's poise when dealing with a difficult matter.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH You like to indulge others; however, you really need to watch your tendency to overspend. You have a lot to do before you feel ready to complete a certain project.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH You could have to deal with a problem that you'd prefer to walk away from. Tap into your creativity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHH Avoid a stubborn attitude, whether it is yours or someone else's. You could find that enjoying yourself is close to impossible.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Someone you care about can talk your ear off. If you mention this trait to this person, he or she is likely to become very quiet. Encourage an openness, but limit the time you are together.