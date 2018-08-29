DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 88 and have had osteoarthritis in my hands and knees since I was in my 50s. I began taking Tylenol and Advil for pain. But on a recommendation from a health food store clerk, I started taking turmeric. Since that first dose, I have never had to take any pain medication again. I also have not had a knee replacement. My specialist is very pleased with my condition, and encourages my use of turmeric. I plan to up the dose from 150 mg daily because of research that shows its benefits in avoiding Alzheimer's disease. -- D.D.L.
ANSWER: Turmeric has been shown to be helpful in some people with osteoarthritis, and is unlikely to have serious side effects; however, stomach upset is possible, and turmeric should be used with caution in people on warfarin or other anticoagulants.
However, there is no good evidence showing that turmeric prevents or treats dementia.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My father is 72 years old. This year he was diagnosed with an enlarged prostate. For now, the doctor has inserted a catheter. My question is: What process or what treatment is best at his age? We are in the Philippines. -- M.M.C.
ANSWER: Enlargement of the prostate gland is a common problem for men in their 70s and older. Sometimes it gets so bad that a man cannot urinate at all or the pressure in the bladder is at risk of damaging the kidney. In those cases, a catheter often is used as a temporizing measure. Unfortunately, a catheter causes inflammation, so it may actually worsen the prostate problem temporarily. Because of this, the catheter usually needs to be kept in only for about one to two weeks.
During this time, medication usually is started to try to reduce prostate size. For most men, a benign enlarged prostate can be treated with medication.
There is no best treatment for everyone. In general, medical therapy is worth a try for most men before considering surgery.
Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu.