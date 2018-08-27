DEAR DR. ROACH: You have mentioned diseases of the blood marrow in the column before, but what does the bone marrow actually do? -- T.S.B.
ANSWER: The main job of the bone marrow is to produce the different blood cells: red blood cells to carry oxygen; white blood cells to fight infection and cancers; and platelets to stop bleeding. Diseases of the bone marrow can cause problems by making something abnormal (such as leukemia cells), but also by failing at its job and not making what it is supposed to. Low red cell counts lead to anemia; low white cell counts increase risk of infection; and low platelet counts contribute to abnormal bleeding.
Bone marrow diseases sometimes can be treated directly, but often treatment involves replacing blood products, and possibly using growth factors to make the bone marrow work better.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I know women who have had double mastectomies in order to reduce the risk of cancer. It seems extreme, but I guess it depends on the evaluation of risk. Are prophylactic hysterectomies done for similar reasons? It used to be routinely done when a woman had passed her reproductive years. Will health insurance cover these types of surgeries, and if not, how expensive are they? -- S.B.
ANSWER: Prophylactic mastectomies -- that is, surgery to remove the breasts in order to avert a breast cancer diagnosis -- are a reasonable choice for some women at very high risk of breast cancer, especially those with a family history of breast cancer who have an identifiable genetic predisposition, such as one of the BRCA gene mutations. This decision should be made carefully and in consultation with her doctors, usually an oncologist and a genetic counselor. I understand that in the case of women with very high genetic risk, it usually is covered by insurance, if it is the consensus of the treating physicians and the patient that she should proceed.
