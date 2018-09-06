DEAR DR. ROACH: After a stomach probe two years ago, I was told that I have mesenteric panniculitis. I know it's inflammation of the stomach lining and that there's no known cause of it. So, what can I do for it? I can't take a lot of medication because it causes pain in my abdomen. -- G.M.
ANSWER: Mesenteric panniculitis is a rare condition of inflammation and fibrosis of the mesentery. The mesentery is not actually the stomach itself: It's a large fold of connective tissue that helps hold in place many of the structures of the abdomen. This includes the stomach and intestines. The blood and nerve supply to these organs runs through the connective tissue. The mesentery is attached to the peritoneum, the lining of the abdomen, and also has important but not completely understood functions in the immune and inflammatory systems.
Mesenteric panniculitis is only one of a group of related conditions, together called "sclerosing mesenteritis." "Sclerosing" means "rocklike," in reference to the deposits of fibrous tissue (fibrosis) in the mesentery, and "-itis" always means "inflammation." You are right that the cause is unknown, but a history of abdominal trauma, especially surgery, is common in those diagnosed. There may be an autoimmune component to this condition, as it is more common in people with other autoimmune diseases.
Some people with this condition have no symptoms, but in those who do, the most common are abdominal pain, fever and weight loss, and diarrhea or constipation. Sometimes the inflammation is so severe that the bowel can become blocked or the flow of urine obstructed.
Treatment is indicated for people with symptoms, and the usual first treatment is a steroid like prednisone to combat the inflammation.
For people with inflammatory conditions, I recommend a diet low in pro-inflammatory red meat and high in fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes and nuts.
Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu.