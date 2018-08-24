DEAR DR. ROACH: If I take Viagra on an empty stomach, eat dinner one hour later, then have sex 45 minutes after that, will Viagra work very effectively in this situation? -- Anon.
ANSWER: Although the manufacturer says you can take sildenafil (Viagra) with or without food 30 minutes to four hours before sexual activity, I went to a conference where the speaker said he gives this easy-to-remember advice: Take the pill at 6, have dinner at 7, and you're good until midnight. Of course, you can change the times around, but my patients have reported that this is good advice.
Viagra and similar drugs do not work for everybody. Sexual function is not so simple that a pill will fix it in all cases. But the recommended timing around food gives Viagra in particular its best chance to work.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Both my insulin (Toujeo, for Type 2 diabetes) and my EpiPen (allergy to shellfish) require storage at moderate temperatures, up to only 86 F, but I will be traveling in a very hot part of Africa next month (the AVERAGE temperature during the day is going to be 95 F). What should folks do under these circumstances? -- E.A.E.
ANSWER: The epinephrine in your EpiPen is very stable, chemically. After a year of storage at 40 degrees Celsius (104 F), 94 percent of the original epinephrine in the ampule was still active.
Insulin is another issue, and I don't have as clear an answer. Some insulins are listed as safe to store up to body temperature (37 C, 98.6 F). However, other insulins will break down at that temperature, and there is no reliable way of telling whether the insulin you have is still good after heat exposure. While we await the release of more heat-stable insulins (at least one has been developed), your best bet is to keep the insulin as cool as possible for as long as possible, since the insulin degrades faster at higher temperatures.
