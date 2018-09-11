DEAR DR. ROACH: I am absolutely convinced that marijuana is a serious health hazard. As the legalization of marijuana appears to be spreading, are you aware of any authoritative medical studies confirming the health hazards of marijuana and that it is a gateway drug to more-serious drug addictions? -- A.D.
ANSWER: This is an extremely large and controversial topic that I can't do justice to in a single newspaper column, but I can at least outline some of the issues.
I absolutely can confirm that cannabis has health hazards. Cannabis use disorder is one: It is diagnosed when a person uses cannabis in a problematic way, leading to significant impairment or distress. Commonly, this involves using cannabis more often than a person wants to and results in problems at school, work or home. Cannabis use disorder is similar, in this way, to alcohol use disorder. However, most people who use cannabis, like those who use alcohol, do so without developing cannabis use disorder.
There are other well-described risks. Smoking cannabis is damaging to the lungs (significantly less so than tobacco, though, since the amount smoked by most cannabis users is smaller).
As far as whether cannabis is a "gateway" drug, the evidence suggests that people who will go on to use other, more harmful sources often do start with cannabis and there may be changes in a user's brain chemistry making this more likely. However, the majority of people who use cannabis do not go on to use other substances. It is also possible, perhaps likely, that people who are at high risk for using opiates, cocaine or other drugs will start with what is available, and tobacco, alcohol and cannabis are the most available substances. Cannabis is almost certainly safer than both tobacco and alcohol.
