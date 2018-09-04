DEAR DR. ROACH: Decades ago, I served in the Marines and was wounded in action in the Korean War. While recuperating in the naval hospital, I was told by several doctors that the more important reading of blood pressure was the bottom number. Now I am told by my doctors at the Veterans Affairs medical facility that it is the top number that is more critical. -- M.B.
ANSWER: Both the top number and the bottom number are important. Overall, it is thought that systolic blood pressure (the top number) is probably more associated with risk of heart attack and stroke.
Physicians can get clues about the underlying cause of high blood pressure from the readings. An older person with very high systolic and low diastolic pressure may have calcified, stiff blood vessels or a leaky valve connecting the heart with the aorta (the aortic valve).
DR. ROACH WRITES: A recent column about the side effects of statin drugs generated a lot of mail, mostly about alternatives to statin drugs in people who could not tolerate them. One person wrote in that twice-a-week rosuvastatin (Crestor) was effective. However, some people cannot take them at all, and in that case, there are two options.
The first is a statin alternative. There are two classes that have been proven to reduce risk of heart disease: One, ezetimibe (Zetia), prevents absorption; the other is the PCSK-9 inhibitors, evolocumab (Repatha) and alirocumab (Praluent).
The second option is non-drug therapy. There was a trial for a cholesterol-lowering drug where participants were required to meet with a nutritionist dietician then come back for retesting of their cholesterol after a period of maintaining a good diet. Many potential subjects improved their cholesterol numbers so greatly that they were no longer eligible for the drug.
