After winning three, CSC softball team at home this weekend

The Chadron State College softball team tuned up for this weekend’s homestand by winning three of four games from the New Mexico Highlands Cowgirls last weekend in Las Vegas (N.M.).

The Eagles will host Metro State of Denver in a pair of double-headers Friday and Saturday. The Friday twin-bill will begin at noon and the Saturday action will open at 11 a.m. The Roadrunners had an 8-4 record after sweeping four games from Black Hills State at home last weekend.

Chadron State, now 7-13, breezed to a 9-2 victory over Highlands in the first game on Saturday, when redshirt freshman Mackenzi Kroll of Brighton, Colo., drove in five runs by hitting a three-run homer in the third inning and a two-run shot in the fifth. Rushville native and Chadron High graduate Micah Stouffer also hit a solo homer in the fifth for the winners.

CSC pitcher Tia Kohl gave up six hits, but no walks while getting the victory.

While the Eagles had eight hits in the first game, they managed just three in the second game and lost 4-2.

On Sunday, Chadron State edged the Cowgirls 5-4 in extra innings in the first game and won the second game 4-0 as sophomore Peyton Propp of Lakewood, Colo., yielded just two hits and walked only two while striking out eight batters.