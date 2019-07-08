As a nod to the historical legacy farmers and ranchers have contributed to the area, July 28 is set aside to honor the inductees into the Dawes County Ag Hall of Fame and the winners of the Aksarben Pioneer Farm Awards.
The Dawes County Ag Hall of Fame selection committee has chosen Don and Sam Edelman, Tom and Emily Lemmon and Duane Soester as its inductees this year.
The Knights of Ak-Sar-Ben Pioneer Farm Family Awards, which recognize farms that have been owned by a single family for 100 years will also be presented that afternoon. This year’s Pioneer Farm Award in Dawes County will go to Robert, Judy, William and Ava Hawthorne, for the farm first owned by Charles and Ellen White in 1918.
The award ceremony is planned for 2 p.m. in the grandstands, and there will be a reception at 4 p.m. in the 4-H Dining Hall, served by the Ponderosa Pals 4-H Club.