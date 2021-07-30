Are we truly in an agricultural boom period?

“Everything was going wrong a year ago for agriculture and the U.S. economy and now everything is going right in both,” Widmar said. “We are all living through an experiment here.”

The big picture looking ahead now becomes how stable the supply chain is — something producers are well aware of after shortages of supplies such as fertilizer, lumber and steel.

Because of this, Widmar said producers need to be careful of the cost of production in 2022, something he expects to rise dramatically as companies typically react a year behind as commodity prices rise.

“Some of these are supply chain issues with broad trends, but there are a lot of moving pieces out there,” he said.

At current estimates, Widmar said he expects the per-bushel cost of production of corn to be about $4.50.

To keep yourself grounded, Widmar said you should ask yourself these main questions:

What kept you awake in May 2020? What’s the temperature of the room? What costs can you control in 2022? And, what decisions can you make that improve your position in 2026?