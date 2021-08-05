Beef headlines 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) is excited to announce their participation in the 81st Annual City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, August 6-15. Motorcyclists and attendees from all over the United States will make their way to Beef Country for one of South Dakota’s largest events of the year.

South Dakota beef farmers and ranchers will be highlighted at several different sites throughout this year’s event. Educational banners will allow Sturgis attendees to learn more about beef’s story, along with videos showcasing some of South Dakotas beef farmers and ranchers.

The SDBIC is also sponsoring the Mayor’s Ride taking place on Saturday August 7 at 9:00 a.m. and incorporating a thank you campaign into the event for South Dakota’s Highway Patrol that serves the state. The troopers will be provided a thank you snack pack with beef jerky and served a ribeye steak at their base camp.