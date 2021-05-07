Beef should see big benefit from return to normal

Overall, this sets the stage for a good year for cattle producers, although as always there are unknowns.

“I think it’s all keyed on just how strong demand stays,” Brown says.

Of course, the weather remains a wild card, Brown says. There are drought conditions out west, and parts of the Dakotas are getting dry. A dry year could increase already higher feed costs.

“One has to wonder where corn and soybean prices will go,” he says.

Higher feed costs have already had a big impact on the cattle markets this year.

“I think it’s had a big effect, especially on what feed yards are willing to pay for cattle,” Brown says.

Looking back, Brown says 2020 was a good year for farm income, boosted by government payments to help offset the impacts of the pandemic. He says farm incomes look to be lower in 2021, due to fewer government payments, but he expects market activity and profit from that to be higher in 2021.

“I think we’re going to see increased market activity,” he says.