Bipartisan FEEDD Act provides forage grazing flexibility for farmers, ranchers

U.S. Representatives Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) and Angie Craig (D-MN) and Senators John Hoeven (R-ND) and Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) reintroduced the bipartisan Feed Emergency Enhancement During Disasters with Cover Crops Act (FEEDD Act).

The FEEDD Act will provide farmers and ranchers emergency flexibility to help alleviate livestock feed shortages during planting seasons with high levels of prevent plant due to extreme moisture or drought. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) provided an administrative fix to the haying and grazing dates in 2019 and 2020 after urging from Congress.

Currently, under the Federal Crop Insurance Program, producers that are unable to plant a crop due to adverse weather conditions are eligible to receive a small indemnity but are prohibited from growing a cash commodity due to a missed window in the growing season. The FEEDD Act would create a clear emergency waiver authority for the USDA to allow producers to graze, hay or chop a cover crop before November 1 in the event of a feed shortage due to excessive moisture, flood or drought. With this waiver, producers would not have to take a further discount on their crop insurance. The bill also directs the Secretary to establish regional “harvest dates” for each crop year for predictable rules on prevent plant cover crop harvest annually.