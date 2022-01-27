Black Hills Stock Show youth events unveil students' leadership, hard work

Regina Bakley has worked as the Pennington County 4-H youth program advisor for three years, but she’s been participating in 4-H ever since she was 8 years old. Her older sister helped to nudge her in that direction.

“I did a little bit of everything,” said Bakley, who grew up in Brookings County.

She worked with goats, cattle, swine, chickens and other animals. The swine were her favorite.

“I feel like pigs have their own personality,” she said.

Now, Bakley is coordinating the Black Hills Stock Show Youth Day, slated for Feb. 5 at The Monument Center & Barnett Arena. Events include a Beef Cook-Off – scheduled to be held at Central High School – a Hippology Contest, Horse Quiz Bowl, a Livestockology activity and Livestock Judging.

“It’s always been an event that’s open to 4-H kids and FFA kids, so long as they fall into the age categories,” Bakley said. “They all compete on the same playing field and for the same awards.”

Bakley noted that the competitions are open to all children who fall within the proper age range.

The Black Hills Stock Show will also feature a Youth Goat and Sheep Show on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.

The Stock Show will supply a visible forum for both 4-H and FFA members to interact with the public. In addition to the Youth Day on Feb. 5, there will also be an FFA Day this Monday at the Black Hills Stock Show, allowing members to share some of the work they've been doing for a long time, often out of the public spotlight.

Amara Roland, president of the Rapid City Chapter of the South Dakota FFA, explained some of the activities she and other FFA members will be doing during the Black Hills Stock Show.

“We’ll be serving as volunteers at the Ag Adventure (Zone) through the state FFA,” said Roland, a senior at Stevens High School. “We’ll be running games, answering questions, providing assistance for anybody that needs it.”

She said they’ll also be helping out during the FFA Day, on Monday, by assisting students as they explore different educational pathways.

The Rapid City Chapter of the South Dakota FFA is affiliated with the Rapid City Area School District.

Roland’s area of focus is environmental science, something she teaches people about as she interacts with them. Or, as she describes her approach, “It’s guiding them in a kind, friendly way.”

Both Roland and Maddie Fairchild, the reporter for the Rapid City FFA chapter, said the public activity has helped them to grow more confident.

“I enjoy it,” said Fairchild, a sophomore at Central High School. “This past two weeks I have gotten so many new contacts in my phone ... It’s just helped me get more involved in the community. It’s something I wouldn’t have thought of for myself as an eighth-grader or a freshman because I was so shy.”

Fairchild chairs a community service committee for the Rapid City Chapter of the South Dakota FFA, which harbors about 40 to 50 members.

“A big part of FFA is community service,” said Chad Tussing, agriculture science teacher and FFA advisor at Stevens and Central high schools. He said the organization has worked with Youth & Family Services, for instance, and he noted that members recently folded shirts for the Tough Enough to Wear Pink drive in support of the Monument Health Cancer Care Institute.

Tussing is one of several advisors for the Rapid City FFA. The others are Genetie Hendrix, who teaches at Stevens High School, and Lisa Steinken, who teaches at Central High School.

Tussing worked for the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks for about 20 years before coming to the high schools to teach and advise.

“Teaching people about the outdoors was my career,” he said, something he’s continued with natural resource and wildlife classes at both schools. He said he’s worked with FFA students in his previous career, as well.

Tussing described the FFA and 4-H organizations as “parallel” in some ways, in that they share multiple members and goals.

Bakley said enrollment in the Pennington County 4-H Youth Program has been growing, with membership up to 450 children. She said Pennington County had the highest enrollment in the state last year.

“We do get a lot of new kids coming through who have no experience in 4-H and who don’t have a parent experienced in 4-H,” she said.

When Bakley and other 4-H leaders work with new students and families, they sometimes connect them with mentoring families.

“We try to find, specifically when showing livestock, a family that’s done it for years to mentor a new family,” she said. “We’re always available to answer questions, but we do try to find somebody that’s done it in the last couple of years just to make sure they get all their questions answered.”

Bakley said students are encouraged to join community clubs that give them a chance to experience a multitude of 4-H activities, from photography to baking.

“One of the biggest things is the confidence we teach them,” she said. “Because of our motto, ‘Learn by Doing,’ we’re giving them the information they need, and the skills they need, for them to go out and do it themselves.”

In the coming days, members of both the Pennington County 4H organization and the Rapid City Chapter of the South Dakota FFA will have a chance to let the public in on some of their work.

People with questions about the Black Hills Stock Show Youth Day can call Bakley at 605-394-2188.

