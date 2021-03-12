Building a regenerative operation, Blair family works together on big decisions

The Blair family has spent decades developing water resources on their pastures. Early on, they developed dams and dugouts, and they created an extensive system of pipes and tanks from their artesian well.

The ranch consists of heavy clay soils, and it receives an average 14 inches of rainfall a year.

“You have to have water to be able to grow your operation,” Rich said, but water is still their biggest challenge.

Since the 1980s, they’ve used rotational grazing, moving heifers through 700 acres divided into small pastures. It’s helped the rangeland be more resilient, even in times of drought.

It seemed like it was always a dry period growing up on the ranch near Sturgis, Britton said in the video by the Sand County Foundation, the group that runs the Leopold award program. But the ranch is better able to deal with drought than the recent rainy years, he said.

It’s important that the land be able to support their herd because they’ve worked to develop genetics through generations. Having to sell off cows to save grass would be detrimental to the program.

“We can’t just get rid of our cows and buy back the same genetics we have now,” Britton said. “Early weaning has been just a great tool for us.”