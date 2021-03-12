Building a regenerative operation, Blair family works together on big decisions

Blair Brothers Angus is a family operation that involves more than just brothers Ed and Rich Blair.
It’s their wives, their sons, daughters-in-law and young grandkids. It’s also a legacy of what their father, Veldon, and those before him started in the Black Hills of South Dakota.
Today, they’re teaching the next generation what it means to be sustainable — both for the land and the business.
“They learn to appreciate the value of not overusing grass and making it better for the next generation and the wildlife and your livestock,” Mary Blair said in a recent video about the ranch. Mary is the wife of Chad Blair, Ed’s son.
Blair Brothers Angus of Sturgis was awarded the South Dakota Leopold Conservation Award for 2020. Family members spoke during an award presentation held virtually in December. The online event came in lieu of the celebration that’s normally held during the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association annual convention.
Cattlemen’s Association executive director Jodie Anderson thanked the Blairs for being an example, showing how an operation can increase carrying capacity by taking care of the grass.
“It’s nice to have this multi-generational operation that can serve as an example,” she said.
The family works together well, supporting each other’s ideas with the best interest of the whole operation in mind.
“You kind of have to appreciate what each member brings to the operation,” Chad said.
Britton, son of Rich Blair, sees his dad and uncle as great role models.
“We’re kind of a team where one has the grand idea, then we feed off of that,” he said.
“As long as you have a common goal, it makes it easy to get along,” Ed added. “Keep your eye on the prize.”
The brothers and their sons discuss plans wherever they can — whether they catch a spare moment at the shop or getting together after working cows. It’s a balance of independence and support.
“If you gave someone a job to do and put them in charge, whatever decision they made (you) support them and go on with it,” Rich said.
With that, the family is not afraid of change. They once raised Hereford cattle, then a three-way Charolais cross before coming to Angus. Enos Blair established the operation more than 100 years ago, and in 1954, Veldon Blair came to the property north of Sturgis that serves as the home base today.
His sons Ed and Rich became partners in the 1970s, and Chad is at what they call the Two Top Ranch north of Belle Fourche. They added the Butte County property in 2014, drilling a deep well and splitting pastures to be able to better move cows around and conserve grass.
The Blair family has spent decades developing water resources on their pastures. Early on, they developed dams and dugouts, and they created an extensive system of pipes and tanks from their artesian well.
The ranch consists of heavy clay soils, and it receives an average 14 inches of rainfall a year.
“You have to have water to be able to grow your operation,” Rich said, but water is still their biggest challenge.
Since the 1980s, they’ve used rotational grazing, moving heifers through 700 acres divided into small pastures. It’s helped the rangeland be more resilient, even in times of drought.
It seemed like it was always a dry period growing up on the ranch near Sturgis, Britton said in the video by the Sand County Foundation, the group that runs the Leopold award program. But the ranch is better able to deal with drought than the recent rainy years, he said.
It’s important that the land be able to support their herd because they’ve worked to develop genetics through generations. Having to sell off cows to save grass would be detrimental to the program.
“We can’t just get rid of our cows and buy back the same genetics we have now,” Britton said. “Early weaning has been just a great tool for us.”
The principles of regenerative ranching seem to be catching on with younger generations. Britton’s wife, Amanda, works with young producers interested in rotational grazing. It’s a value that the Blair family has made themselves available to answer questions and work though challenges for those just starting out, she said.
The investment of time and money involved with developing fencing and water resources, along with the time it takes to move cattle, can be a deterrent. Ed Blair suggests operations start small and grow into it.
“The big deal is you’ve got to want to do it,” he said.
And it doesn't hurt to have a whole family supporting the efforts, making it work with an eye toward the future and a common goal.
Janelle Atyeo is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow her on Twitter @JLNeighbor.