Cattle death loss survey hopes to shed light on problem areas

So far, through a limited sample size, Daly said interesting trends are already emerging. A majority of producers do not know the cause of death at the time of entering the information. But trends like losses that come when cattle are receiving supplemental feed or minerals could help narrow the possibilities once more data is entered.

“That kind of statement makes you wonder about other factors besides what’s physically on the landscape,” he said.

Other information like which vaccines the cow had at the time of death have also revealed some interesting patterns already. Most losses reported didn’t have the anthrax vaccine, Daly noted. While he said that is most likely not the cause of death, information like that could be important for SDSU to do some advocating on behalf of making sure the cattle are protected against all kinds of pressures.

“That could be a place where we heighten some awareness and possibly prevent some of the cases,” he said.