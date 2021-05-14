Cattle death loss survey hopes to shed light on problem areas

Cattlemen take care of their own. Whether it be the family, the homestead, or their cattle, every bit of the operation is important.
Speaking about losses on the farm can be hard for that same reason.
A group of researchers out of South Dakota State University have spent the last half a year requesting information on cattle losses with hopes of better serving South Dakota ranchers in the future.
Dr. Russ Daly and his team at SDSU Extension put out a beef cow death loss survey in October 2020 to gather data over the course of the spring calving season and beyond. The anonymous survey had gotten more than 60 responses as of mid-April, but Dr. Daly said this is just the beginning of how it can help in the future.
“We missed most of that grazing season last year and we want to keep it in front of producers and veterinarians,” Daly said.
Plans for the survey came after Daly and his fellow researchers at SDSU began fielding more and more calls about losses in the pasture. Because of the seemingly endless physical and environmental issues that could cause the loss, SDSU Extension put out the survey in hopes to have an open line of data with producers and veterinarians that would potentially help them discover some trends or patterns.
“We couldn’t rely on those random calls to have a data set,” he said. “We were really interested in those pasture and winter dry lot pieces.”
So far, through a limited sample size, Daly said interesting trends are already emerging. A majority of producers do not know the cause of death at the time of entering the information. But trends like losses that come when cattle are receiving supplemental feed or minerals could help narrow the possibilities once more data is entered.
“That kind of statement makes you wonder about other factors besides what’s physically on the landscape,” he said.
Other information like which vaccines the cow had at the time of death have also revealed some interesting patterns already. Most losses reported didn’t have the anthrax vaccine, Daly noted. While he said that is most likely not the cause of death, information like that could be important for SDSU to do some advocating on behalf of making sure the cattle are protected against all kinds of pressures.
“That could be a place where we heighten some awareness and possibly prevent some of the cases,” he said.
Perhaps the biggest gap to fill in the reporting is figuring out what the exact cause of death may be. While the ultimate goal of the survey would be to find patterns to better inform producers of risks on the pasture, Daly still recommends having a veterinarian coming out to examine the carcass. A vet could find additional information that could help them better understand the situation.
“If we can convince producers to get a veterinarian out there and get a post mortem on those animals it could really help us out,” he said. “Even on an animal with no certain cause of death, there are a lot of things they can rule out at that point.”
A professional assessment of the situation can help determine if there is a larger issue at play.
The SDSU survey isn’t meant to tell producers exactly what caused the loss in their herd. The goal is to home in on the questions that need to be asked to protect cattle.
As calving wraps up for many producers in South Dakota, Dr. Daly said he hopes they continue to think of the survey if there is trouble on the farm, in order to help everyone in the future.
“We hope to refine the questions and make them more meaningful,” he said.
The survey can be found at https://www.sdcowmortality.questionpro.com. For those with questions about the survey or suggestions for which questions should be asked, email Daly at russell.daly@sdstate.edu.