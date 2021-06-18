Cattle head to town as pastures dry out

We worked a small group of the late calvers and got them to grass. We did that on Rich’s birthday, June 3, when it got to 105 degrees. We decided we are not as young or hardy as we used to be. It was a long day!

We have one broodmare that we raise colts out of, and on June 4 we found her dead. She had thrown her entire foal bed out and passed away. We never thought to look for the colt, but here she showed up quite a distance from her mother. She went to eating right away and we found a steady supply of goats milk, thanks to our neighbors. So here we are getting up in the night to feed and trying to work out a schedule between us and our daughter to keep Little Orphan Annie going! This is one of those “emotional versus financial” decisions. Sometimes it works out the way it is supposed to. And of course, she is cute.

I made a quick trip to central Iowa to get Rich’s new blue heeler puppy, and got in a quick lunch with some dear cousins that used to live at the ranch. What I noticed were the dry conditions all the way down and back. Crops are still hanging in there but will need moisture soon.