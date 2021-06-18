Cattle head to town as pastures dry out

Well, the good news is that we had rain last Thursday night. The bad news is that it was very spotty and it disappeared quickly into a dry, thirsty soil.
One man told me that they hope it was enough to set the corn roots and make the roots go deeper in search of more moisture. We ended up with .65, but I have heard reports around the county from .25 to 1.5 inches. Regardless, it was welcome moisture and the cool-down was extremely needed. We were spared any wind or hail damage.
Drought is first and foremost on everyone’s mind in our area. It is just way too early in the summer to be this dry, and we are praying for rain. Pastures are starting to see the pressure and there are quite a few cattle headed to town.
We got our bulls tested and the fall cows preg checked. We culled the fall cows pretty hard, Rich said those two 14-year-old cows just had to go. Ha! We had some bad luck with some of the bulls, so it sent us looking for replacements. It seems odd that we can’t test the bulls until almost turnout and then the bull sale season is over. We got lucky with some of our good bull sale people, and hopefully they are strong enough to get through the season.
We sold the fall calves Saturday, and they did well despite the cost of feed and the dry pastures. We considered keeping them and sending them to our backgrounder who takes care of our spring calves, but it seemed like just too much of a gamble with $7 corn and $70 per ton silage. It was kind of risky and we eliminated some of the stress on pastures and ourselves.
We worked a small group of the late calvers and got them to grass. We did that on Rich’s birthday, June 3, when it got to 105 degrees. We decided we are not as young or hardy as we used to be. It was a long day!
We have one broodmare that we raise colts out of, and on June 4 we found her dead. She had thrown her entire foal bed out and passed away. We never thought to look for the colt, but here she showed up quite a distance from her mother. She went to eating right away and we found a steady supply of goats milk, thanks to our neighbors. So here we are getting up in the night to feed and trying to work out a schedule between us and our daughter to keep Little Orphan Annie going! This is one of those “emotional versus financial” decisions. Sometimes it works out the way it is supposed to. And of course, she is cute.
I made a quick trip to central Iowa to get Rich’s new blue heeler puppy, and got in a quick lunch with some dear cousins that used to live at the ranch. What I noticed were the dry conditions all the way down and back. Crops are still hanging in there but will need moisture soon.
Rich cut our alfalfa down last Thursday and then it rained on it. We don’t mind if it brings moisture. The alfalfa is not the best. We sprayed for bugs, but like the rest of the county, the results were mixed. A lot of people did not notice any affect the spray had on the bugs. We hope for a second cutting. Most of the county has their first cutting down and some are starting on the wild hay, especially those that have bromegrass.
There are several people that put their millet in last week in some bone dry ground, including us. Eternal optimism — we think that is what farming and ranching is all about.
As the wise old veterinarian said when he preg checked our cows, “It will rain someday.”
Sara Grim ranches with her husband, Rich, in Gregory County, South Dakota. They have a cow-calf operation and raise some corn and small grains. Sara is treasurer of the Mid-Missouri Prescribed Burn Association, an effort to control eastern red cedar trees.