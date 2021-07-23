Celebrate National Farmers Market Week 2021

The South Dakota Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA) joins farmers markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week August 1-7, 2021.

In the midst of a global pandemic, farmers markets, like all other small businesses, have innovated to continue operations for the farmers and communities that depend on them. Market managers have been at the forefront of adapting rapid solutions and innovation to protect staff, customers and community. Farmers markets and local food systems clearly displayed the resiliency of short supply chains and interest in local foods spiked nationwide. Now, farmers markets are headed into another year of building resilience in our communities and bringing people together.

National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition (FMC), a membership-based, nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance and network-building.