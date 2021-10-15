Corn harvest progresses ahead of average

Harvest of this year’s corn crop is progressing ahead of average and yields thus far have been a bit better than expected, especially given the dry conditions in the Northern Plains this growing season.

As of early October, about 41 percent of the crop had been harvested, which compares to 31 percent on average.

“So we’re running 10 points ahead of average this year. Last year we were only 29 percent harvested,” said Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management and a producer/marketer from Stephen, Minn. “So far, yields are good. We’re not going to have a bumper crop, but it certainly looks like the yields are favorable,” she added. “It’s great news for farmers out there that are wanting to bring in the corn.”

Thus far, yields are “in line.” The concern now is how the U.S. is going to export this corn.

“There are some major logistic issues right now that are backed up, and so we have to take care of that,” she said. “We have had good sales to Mexico... and those we can ship out... but we want to make sure we find a home for all these bushels that we’re harvesting.”

Demand is holding up so far and “doing well.”