Corn market a tale of two corns

“Overall, the U.S. had a great fall for field work and so a lot of fertilizer was already applied. If you’re going to put that much money into the ground already, I don’t know how you’re going to plant soybeans on that,” she explained. “Whatever farmers anticipated last fall, it’s going to be difficult for them to change their minds. I’ll be interested to see just how much they end up planting. The soybean market is going to have to go quite a bit higher to convince farmers to change their mind.”

Just as planting is beginning in some areas around the region, the concern right now — even though it’s still very early — is that it’s still dry. Jensen pointed out that “a bunch of Minnesota is kind of in a slight drought, and a good chunk of Wisconsin,” as well as North and South Dakota.

“The market would like to see a little bit of rain just to reassure them that corn can get germinated when it does get seeded,” she said. “The dryness is a little bit of a concern, but of course, one rainfall could certainly solve that problem.”

Looking at local prices, Jensen noted there’s about a dollar difference between old crop and new crop. Local cash prices are about $5.10 old crop and $4.10 new crop.