Corn market watching China, ethanol and more

The new crop corn situation, he noted, is a very similar story to soybeans in that there will be strong competition for acres this spring. Although some say they will “battle for acres,” he likes use the term “balance for acres” because he believes there’s enough acres to go around.

“What is that balance? How many acres of corn versus beans are we going to get?” he asked.

March 31, when USDA releases the 2021 prospective plantings report, is going to be extremely important for the corn market because that’s the next big piece of information about what new crop corn might look like.

Another thing Olson is trying to do is to help people understand the issues, for instance, the situation in South America. He explained that Brazil has two corn crops. The first crop in Brazil is planted and harvested at the same time as soybeans. That corn is primarily in central and southern areas of Brazil. But the second crop corn, the safrinha corn crop, is the larger of the two and is planted in the north. A lot of those bushels from the second crop in the north are used for domestic consumption and for their own livestock sector because they have a big beef sector, as well as pork, poultry and dairy. But, as you get in the central and southern parts of the country, some of that corn does get exported, too.