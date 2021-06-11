Crop condition for corn somewhat unexpected

North Dakota, she noted, did get a little bit of rain in early June, but it certainly isn’t going to solve any problems. Rain, or the lack thereof, is something the market will be keeping a close watch on as it’s been hot across the United States.

“There’s definitely some fear about how the crop is looking," Jensen said. “Part of it is that the crop is still very young. It’s not like it’s pollinating in the heat, but there is concern about all the heat.”

Following the report, prices remained quite strong. As of June 8, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, June cash corn prices were $6.74 and basis was -5 cents under. October 2021 corn futures were $6.09 and basis was +6 cents over.

On the demand side, export sales have been on pace to meet USDA’s projection. There’s still about a quarter of the marketing year left and sales are at about 73% shipped right now.

“Everything is on track to meet USDA’s estimate,” she said. “The caution I would have is that you need to talk to your grain buyer, because we have this big inverse between old crop and new crop. Old crop prices futures are 80 cents higher than new crop, and so we want to make sure that they are going to continue to bid off of those old crop futures when it comes to corn.