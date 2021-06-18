Crops need rain soon to pull through

Locations in northern South Dakota hit records for high temperatures. Mobridge matched its 2017 record high when it hit 103 degrees June 5. The same day, Aberdeen experienced its hottest June day at 104.

Many are comparing this year to 2012, when the region suffered in extreme drought.

Farmers have PTSD when it comes to looking back at 2012, said Kevin McNew, chief economist for Farmers Business Network: “They always remember that year, the magnitude of the drought and the impact on the market.”

This year has similarities, he said, but we’re not to the same magnitude yet.

The summer of 2012 brought the highest average temperature for June to August since 1936, McNew noted in a recent report, and Iowa averaged 88 degrees and less than half of its average rainfall from July to August.

Crop yields suffered and grain markets set new record highs. So far this year, demand for grain is high and prices are rising. In times like this, every bushel counts, McNew said, but dry conditions have prompted some not to plant all of their crop.