Dakotafest calls for Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year nominations

Nominations are being sought for the second annual Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year award.

The Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year award was launched in 2020 as part of IDEAg’s Dakotafest Virtual event. It was created to honor hard-working female farmers and ranchers across South Dakota who selflessly dedicate their time to growing crops and raising livestock.

This year, five honorees will be chosen from among all candidates for recognition at the Women in Ag live event in the Dakotafest Education Center during the 2021 show in Mitchell. The Women in Ag event will feature a panel discussion with female ag influencers and concludes with one finalist being named the Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year. The winner will be presented with a cash prize.

“We are so excited to honor such hard-working women and bestow this award again in 2021,”said Melissa Sanders Carroll, executive director, IDEAg. “This award acknowledges the commitment of women to production agriculture and shows our appreciation for their efforts to advance their farms and agriculture.”

The award ceremony will take place during the Women in Ag event the morning of Aug. 5. The award is sponsored by Brock Grain Systems. Visit Dakotafest.com to learn more or submit a nomination (for yourself or someone else). Nominations close June 4.

