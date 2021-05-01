Demand for pork drives strong prices for summer

“When I look out my window, I don’t think I see 40,000 fewer sows,” he says.

Brown says pork exports should remain solid in 2021, although there is much uncertainty when it comes to China and the rebuilding of that nation’s sow herd.

He says export growth may be difficult, considering the boost in numbers a year ago. Brown says global economies have also taken a hit from COVID.

“Weekly shipments to China are down from 2020 at the moment, but we are seeing a little bit of growth in other markets,” he says.

Feed costs are also taking a bite out of any profitability. Brown says this comes as China continues to increase its demand for feed, and as U.S. grain stocks are being depleted.

He says marketing opportunities are available for producers looking to lock in both profits and expenses. Brown says the June hog futures have topped $100 per hundredweight recently.

Corn prices are expected to average $4.30 per bushel this year, he says, but that may be conservative based on tight stocks.

“You don’t want to get caught with high feed costs and low hog prices,” Brown says.

