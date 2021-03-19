Demand fuels beef industry optimism

“Over the last 20 years, beef market share increased from 40 to 48%, up 2% in 2020,” said Good. “Improvements in genetics, quality and consistency have created a better product from five or 10 years ago and have helped increase demand, taking market share away from pork and poultry.”

Trade continues to be a hot topic, with U.S. beef prices competitive for Asian markets. According to Good, exports in 2021 are expected to increase by 5% primarily to Asian markets like Japan, South Korea and China, with declining imports from Australia and New Zealand. Although only 120 million pounds of beef were exported to China in 2020, that market is expected to grow to more than 300 million pounds per year over the next few years.

“The U.S. is the largest beef producer on the planet, producing 75% of all high-quality fed beef in the world, and our product is different from competitors,” said Blach. “As the global population increases at a rate of 83 million people per year, U.S. agriculture is poised to play a key role with increasing exports.”