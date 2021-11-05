Drought could impact 2022 spring grazing

The statewide drought this year could impact 2022’s spring grazing, according to Miranda Meehan, NDSU Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist.

“The entire state has been impacted by some level of drought throughout the 2021 growing season, as well as in the fall of 2020,” Meehan said.

Many areas of the state were lacking in precipitation in fall 2020, particularly in the central part of the state, with the largest departure from normal moisture located in the south central portion of North Dakota (averaging 10 inches below normal).

“As we moved into spring 2021, that fall deficiency actually reduced potential for forage production,” she said. “Our cool season grasses that we have here in North Dakota start to develop their tiller in the fall before the next growing season.”

Many of the grasses aborted their tillers in 2020, so they had to start over in the spring.

The deficiency in rain continued in the spring, through the critical time for forage growth in the state. That time period is April 1 through June 30.

In July 2021, several counties in the north central region of the state were 76-100% reduced in range and pasture production.

“Areas in the north central part of the state were in exceptional drought by July 2021,” Meehan said.

A few scattered counties throughout the state were 26-50% reduced, while the majority of counties were 51-75% reduced in range and pasture production.

What is the 2022 season going to look like in terms of pasture and forage production?

“The big concern is we have continued to be deficient in rain from October 2020 to September 2021,” she said.

That will impact forage growth next year.

“We have gotten recent rains as you can see pastures beginning to have a fall green-up,” she said. “These fall rains should benefit tiller development on our native cool season grasses.”

Meehan said to be cautious of grazing this fall, even though the pastures may have greened up.

“Be cautious of grazing unless it is an introduced species like Kentucky bluegrass,” she said. “We don’t want negative impacts on our cool season grasses or we will be delayed in development in 2022.”

If the state receives enough precipitation through the winter of 2021-22 and spring 2022, there could be recovery to grasses.

“Unfortunately, what will happen in 2022 is really a function of what we get for winter and spring precipitation,” she said.

Meehan said there is not enough strength in the winter models yet to forecast precipitation.

The NOAA Climate Prediction Center is predicting all of North Dakota has equal chances for below normal precipitation, normal precipitation, or above normal precipitation from November 2021 through January 2022.

Considering the potential impacts, these over-grazed pastures need time to recover.

“These pastures were over-grazed in 2021 and a lot of them were over-grazed in 2020, which is an additional stressor on those plants,” Meehan said.

The plants need to recover their root structure, along with the carbohydrates within those roots.

