During dry years, take action to preserve pastures

Coming into the grazing season short on water, producers are encouraged to use the resources available to them to make a plan.

“As producers you can put control back in your hands in the form of data,” said Krista Ehlert, a South Dakota State University Extension range specialist based in Rapid City. She gave a presentation “Rethinking drought on the ranch,” for the extension Crop Hour webinar during Forages Week Feb. 24.

She recommended checking local conditions on a few useful university websites. SDSU’s Mesonet website at climate.sdstate.edu has weather data from 2015 to today, and it can give a clear picture of how much wet and dry years vary from normal. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Grass-Cast helps ranchers predict the amount of grass available for grazing using 40 years of weather and vegetation data. Its forecasts are updated every two weeks, so Ehlert urges producers to check back often.

“Accuracy improves with time as the growing season unfolds,” she said.