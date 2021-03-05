Examine pastures to prepare drought plans for resilience

Drought continues to impact South Dakota ranchers and farmers. Due to an abnormally warmer and drier winter, 87% of the state is under moderate drought, up from 59% at the start of the year, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

“For March through May, there is more confidence that most of South Dakota will be warmer than average except for the far northern tier along the North Dakota border,” said Laura Edwards, South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension State Climatologist.

“Similarly, drier than average conditions seem more likely in the southern half of the state in mid- to late-spring. This is not good news for pasture, grass, forages, and crops that rely heavily on spring rainfall. April and May are two of the wettest months for much of SD and are critical for a good start to summer grazing and total productivity of the land,” she added.

With temperatures predicted to trend warmer than average through April, the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is urging the state’s farmers and ranchers to prepare now to mitigate drought effects on both croplands and grasslands.