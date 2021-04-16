Fairly bullish planting reports helps wheat prices

“We initially thought it might be lower than that,” she said. “USDA still has corn and soybeans for North Dakota increasing by a combined 2.6 million acres over last year. The reason we didn’t see a lot of that come from wheat is that we had about 3 million acres of prevent plant that will likely come back into production.

“Honestly, the numbers for wheat were neutral to bearish, but the bullish corn and soybean numbers obviously pulled wheat up with them,” she added. “Obviously, wheat prices are going to have to increase if we want to see more acres.”

Olson noted the other big focus of the market has been on planting conditions, specifically dry conditions with the majority of the spring wheat region in some level of drought. In North Dakota, a significant portion is classified as being in extreme drought.

“We have gotten some precipitation this past week, but unfortunately, only a small area got measurable amounts,” she said. “Some areas got more, maybe a fourth- to a half-inch, but the far western part of the state is still missing out. We are getting some snow now and cooler weather, and at this point, producers will take whatever moisture they can get.”