Fall calving gives producers other options

Fall calving can give cattle producers some other options, from a management and marketing perspective.

Teresa Steckler, University of Illinois Extension educator, says the herd at the university’s Dixon Springs Agricultural Center in southern Illinois has been fall calving for several years.

Steckler says weather factors were a big part of the decision.

“One of the biggest contributing factors for us was the mud issue,” she says. “For us in southern Illinois, we get a lot of rain in the spring.”

While fall rains are common, it is a less muddy time, and Steckler says this helps with disease control. It also helps to avoid late winter and early spring winter storms.

“You don’t have to worry about respiratory issues as much,” she says. “Sometimes certain diseases are transferred through mud, and mud can get on the udder.”

There are a number of factors to consider when thinking about switching partially or entirely to fall calving. Steckler says in addition to weather, the grass and forage situation is a key consideration.

“We’re going into the fall growth of fescue as well (during fall calving),” she says. “There are not as many endophyte issues either.”