Farm wages up slightly from 2020

Farms and ranches in the Northern Plains Region are hiring fewer workers than a year ago, but paying slightly more.

Statistics released May 26 by the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service show operations in Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota hired 35,000 workers during the week of April 11-17. That’s down 17% from the April 2020 reference week. Workers numbered 27,000 during the week of Jan. 10-16, down 23% from the year before.

Farm operators paid their hired workers an average wage of $16.53 per hour during the April reference week, up 4% from 2020. Field workers received an average of $16.55 per hour, and livestock workers earned $15.40. Hired laborers worked an average of 43 hours during the April reference week, compared with 41.5 hours worked in 2020.

In January, the average wage was $16.59 per hour, up 1% from the previous year. Field workers received an average $16.94 per hour, and livestock workers earned $15.14 per hour. Hired laborers worked an average of 42 hours during the January reference week, compared with 40.9 hours in 2020.

