 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Farm wages up slightly from 2020

Farm wages up slightly from 2020

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
wages.jpg

Farms and ranches in the Northern Plains Region are hiring fewer workers than a year ago, but paying slightly more, according to a report released May 26 by the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

 Provided

Farms and ranches in the Northern Plains Region are hiring fewer workers than a year ago, but paying slightly more.

Statistics released May 26 by the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service show operations in Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota hired 35,000 workers during the week of April 11-17. That’s down 17% from the April 2020 reference week. Workers numbered 27,000 during the week of Jan. 10-16, down 23% from the year before.

Farm operators paid their hired workers an average wage of $16.53 per hour during the April reference week, up 4% from 2020. Field workers received an average of $16.55 per hour, and livestock workers earned $15.40. Hired laborers worked an average of 43 hours during the April reference week, compared with 41.5 hours worked in 2020.

In January, the average wage was $16.59 per hour, up 1% from the previous year. Field workers received an average $16.94 per hour, and livestock workers earned $15.14 per hour. Hired laborers worked an average of 42 hours during the January reference week, compared with 40.9 hours in 2020.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Spring wheat prices continue to climb
Agriculture

Spring wheat prices continue to climb

While producers are watching the weather and making limited headway with spring planting, they’re also watching spring wheat prices climb up and up.

Wheat prices trend lower in mid-May
Agriculture

Wheat prices trend lower in mid-May

  • Updated

Good weather and planting progress, coupled with some funds exiting the market, all combined to help pressure wheat prices.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News