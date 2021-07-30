Farmland values nearing levels not seen in eight years

Farmland values in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming continue to strengthen, building on the gains that followed the 2020 harvest. Supported by low interest rates and the renewed optimism of higher grain prices and farm income, land values are nearing levels not seen in eight years.

Farm Credit Services of America (FCSAmerica) released its July 2021 farmland value report July 28, based on 63 farms spread across its four-state territory. Fifty-three farms increased in value, eight saw no change and two declined. On average, values were up 7.5% in the first six months of 2021.

Iowa saw the greatest overall gains. Twelve benchmark farms are valued at more than $10,000 per acre, including a central Iowa farm with a 34% gain in 2021 for a per-acre value of $13,200. A year ago, only five farms were valued in excess of $10,000 per acre.

Iowa farmland is only 7% shy of its 2013 peak, and the real estate market remains active. A week after the completion of FCSAmerica’s July benchmark report, six bare land farms in central Iowa sold for a low of $14,200 to a high of $16,800 an acre.