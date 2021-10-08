FFA Regional Range winners receive scholarships

The South Dakota FFA Foundation is proud to announce the recipients of three $100 scholarships for students placing first in each of the three SD Regional Range Evaluation Competitions this fall in Wessington Springs, Wall and Roslyn. 2020 scholarship recipients are: Quinten Christiansen, Wessington Springs; Emily Zickrick, Kadoka; and Matthew Mork, Webster.

The scholarships are designed to encourage and reward students’ accomplishments in the field of range management. Scholarships are made possible by a contribution to the SD FFA Foundation from LeRoy and Cathie Draine of Rapid City. “These scholarships represent a good combination of three important beliefs: first, our respect for the integrity of the land, our soils and water; second, the imperative to provide educational opportunities for understanding and the wise use and care of the land; and third, faith in the process of developing knowledgeable custodians for the future,” said Cathie Draine.