Free workshop to cover drought, soil health

In addition to his work as the SDSU Extension soils field specialist, Anthony Bly is also a farmer. And like many South Dakota producers, he has had to watch his crops suffer due to this summer’s drought.

“Drought forces us to realize every drop of water is pretty important. Water conservation is at the heart of soil health,” Bly said.

He explained that healthy soils have increased water holding capacity and are able to absorb large amounts of water quickly.

“Water infiltration is critical — especially in a drought year,” Bly said. “Despite the drought, where I live, we have had two downpours. During one, we received 2 inches of water. Fields managed with soil health practices absorbed the water. In other fields, the water ran off and ponded. It is odd to see ponding water during a drought.”

Bly’s July 27 presentation will discuss soil health practices farmers can implement to increase their soil’s water infiltration and water-holding capacity moving forward.

“This crop is set. You cannot reverse the things that were done in the past," he said. "Today is the day to start planning for the future.”

Workshop presenter Dan Forgey agrees with Bly.