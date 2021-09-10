Funds available for specialty crop advancement

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) announces additional funding available for Specialty Crop Block Grants to help stakeholders advance promotion of the industry and its products.

The deadline for applications is October 15, 2021.

Grant funds can be used for marketing, promotion, research, food safety, nutrition, distribution, and best management practices to advance the specialty crop industry. Specialty crops are generally defined as fruits, nuts, vegetables, honey, and some turf and ornamental crops.

A full list of specialty crops is also available on the USDA website.

Stakeholders have identified this year’s top priorities as enhancing the competitiveness of specialty crops through increased sales, increased access, and greater capacity as well as sustainable practices of specialty crop production resulting in increased yield, reduced inputs, increased efficiency, increased economic return, and/or conservation or resources.