Funds available for specialty crop advancement

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) announces additional funding available for Specialty Crop Block Grants to help stakeholders advance promotion of the industry and its products.
The deadline for applications is October 15, 2021.
Grant funds can be used for marketing, promotion, research, food safety, nutrition, distribution, and best management practices to advance the specialty crop industry. Specialty crops are generally defined as fruits, nuts, vegetables, honey, and some turf and ornamental crops.
A full list of specialty crops is also available on the USDA website.
Stakeholders have identified this year’s top priorities as enhancing the competitiveness of specialty crops through increased sales, increased access, and greater capacity as well as sustainable practices of specialty crop production resulting in increased yield, reduced inputs, increased efficiency, increased economic return, and/or conservation or resources.
DANR is asking for proposals prior to USDA announcement of funding, so applicants should base their budgets on their project needs. Projects that are selected for funding will have the opportunity to meet with the review team and make additional adjustments to the budget based on the grant funding awarded to the state.
Applications should be submitted via email to kim.paxton@state.sd.us in Word Document format only by October 15, 2021.
For additional information, please contact Kim Paxton at 605-773-3623 or visit DANR’s Office at 523 E Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501.