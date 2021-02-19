 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grains mixed, livestock higher to end the week

Grains mixed, livestock higher to end the week

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO | Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for March lost 6.25 cents at $6.56 a bushel; March corn fell 3.75 cents at $5.4850 a bushel; March oats up 2.5 cents at $3.54 cents a bushel; while March soybeans rose 3.5 cents at $13.7950 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up .57 cents at $1.1587 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .12 cent at $1.3877 a pound; April lean hogs gained .52 cent at .8502 a pound.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News