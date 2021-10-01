Jackets awarded to FFA members

To its owner, the FFA jacket is a physical reminder of the personal accomplishments achieved through the organization — a symbol of commitment and dedication for all who wear the corduroy. This fall 319 South Dakota FFA members from 75 chapters will receive their own FFA jackets through the SD FFA Foundation Blue Jackets Bright Futures FFA Jacket Program — carrying forward that long-standing tradition of pride, dignity and honor.
Jackets were sponsored by various individuals and businesses through the SD FFA Foundation program, welcoming new members into the fabric of FFA. FFA members filled out the Blue Jackets Bright Futures FFA Jacket Program application, answering short essay questions about their FFA experience and goals, competing to earn their own FFA jacket instead of purchasing one.
2021 RECIPIENTS
Belle Fourche
Lydia Main (Nathan & Tiffany Sanderson)
Kord Colburn (Jason Long)
Bailey Moke (Donna Acheson)
Myah Franke (Farm Credit Services of America)
Alexis Sheeler (Ryan & Kristi Cammack)
Nels Lake (Twin Cities Region Northland Ford Dealers)
Edgemont
Talen Cortney (Marvin Wastell)
Cian Waite (Marvin Wastell)
Addison Neville (Marvin Wastell)
Bridget Neville (Marvin Wastell)
Amy Printz (Black Hills Federal Credit Union)
Colter Gerard (Eileen Peterson)
Jared Leite (Ryan & Kristi Cammack)
Mason Cortney (Twin Cities Region Northland Ford Dealers)
Hot Springs
Brylee Grill (Riverview, LLP)
Alexandra Burgess (Black Hills Federal Credit Union)
Jayla Evans (Eileen Peterson)
Kaemyn Klippenstein (The First National Bank in Sioux Falls)
Destiny Webb (Dakota Radio Group: KOLY)
Philip
Fayth Martin (BankWest)
Ashley Schriever (LG Seeds)
Jyntre Coller (Eileen Peterson)
Colden Kramer (Doug & Clara Marsh)
Leah Staben (Dacotah Bank)
Rapid City
Sela Haupt (Chuck & Koreen Anderson)
Tucker Wuertzer (West River Electric)
Jadyn Bennett (West River Electric)
Mercedes Candland (Green Thumb Commodities)
Sturgis
Cade Willnerd (Dacotah Bank)
Elliot Smith (West River Electric)
Paula Williamson (West River Electric)
Brenna Whitford (Black Hills Federal Credit Union)
Mary Vallette (Eileen Peterson)
Bennett Gordon (Tim Brown)
Wall
Natalie Mickelson (West River Electric)
Erin Holdsclaw (West River Electric)
Levi Sharp (Black Hills Federal Credit Union)
Chloe Fortune (Darren & Deb Bigge)
“The legendary blue jacket is symbolic and the gift of a jacket to a young member is truly memorable. The Blue Jackets Bright Futures program provides an opportunity for every student to be part of the FFA family regardless of their situation or financial ability. I will always remember putting my jacket on the first time because it gave me the opportunity to explore a whole new world of agriculture education. As a jacket recipient through this program, I am incredibly thankful for the sponsors who believe in the power of FFA and the blue corduroy jacket. Without their support, I would not be where I am today.” — Hadley Stiefvater, State Secretary, from Salem
When students join the FFA, they typically purchase or borrow jackets to compete in the many Career Development Events offered through FFA. The jacket is their team "uniform" to be worn at all official FFA events. The blue corduroy FFA jacket has been the status symbol of the national FFA organization since 1933, when delegates to the national convention voted to make the jacket part of the organization's official attire, thus creating the long-standing tradition.