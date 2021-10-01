Jackets awarded to FFA members

“The legendary blue jacket is symbolic and the gift of a jacket to a young member is truly memorable. The Blue Jackets Bright Futures program provides an opportunity for every student to be part of the FFA family regardless of their situation or financial ability. I will always remember putting my jacket on the first time because it gave me the opportunity to explore a whole new world of agriculture education. As a jacket recipient through this program, I am incredibly thankful for the sponsors who believe in the power of FFA and the blue corduroy jacket. Without their support, I would not be where I am today.” — Hadley Stiefvater, State Secretary, from Salem