Johnson introduces 'Butcher Block Act' for small meat processors

“By providing additional USDA assistance and grants for American processors to launch or expand their operations, our Butcher Block Act would both help protect the U.S. meat industry and increase market opportunities for American livestock producers," she said.

In Kansas, the Tyson Foods' Holcomb beef processing plant was seriously damaged by a fire on Aug. 9, 2019 putting the plant out of operation for nearly a year. That, plus the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, seriously undermined the nation's ability to process enough product to suit consumer demand. Zippy Duvall with the American Farm Bureau Federation said the Butcher Block Act will benefit small processors to step up and assist to stabilize the cattle market.

“The Holcomb plant fire and the COVID-19 pandemic delivered a one-two punch to our nation’s cattle growers and the volatility in the cattle markets that followed drove home the need to find solutions to the challenges facing the industry," Duvall said in a statement. "We appreciate Congressman Johnson and Congresswoman Spanberger for introducing the Butcher Block Act, which aims to diversify processing and create a more resilient food supply chain."

The Butcher Block Act is also supported by the United States Cattlemen's Association and the National Cattlemen's Beef Association.

“From coast to coast, we’re hearing the same need from our producers. More hook space to alleviate the chokepoint in our supply chain must be a part of any solution aimed at putting more of the beef dollar in the pockets of cattle farmers and ranchers,” said NCBA Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane. “The Butcher Block Act takes important steps to fund the growth of regional and independent packing plants, giving farmers and ranchers more opportunities to get their cattle sold and processed. NCBA thanks Congressman Johnson for his bipartisan leadership on this critical issue for South Dakota ranchers.”

