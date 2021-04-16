 Skip to main content
Lehrkamp wins FFA scholarship

ffa scholarship.jpg

Paige Lehrkamp of Rapid City accepts the Gary Grey Agricultural Education Scholarship. She is pictured with Kelvin Grey, one of the scholarship's sponsors.

 Provided

South Dakota FFA is dedicated to premier leadership, personal growth and career success and is therefore proud to support South Dakota FFA members in their post-secondary education.

The following scholarships were awarded at the 93rd South Dakota State FFA Convention in Rapid City, SD on Sunday April 11.

The Gary Grey Agricultural Education Scholarship

The Agricultural Education Scholarship is awarded to a senior FFA member who intends to study Agricultural Education at a post-secondary institution. The scholarship is sponsored in part by Kelvin and Carol Grey, and Nickolas Grey, in honor of Kelvin’s brother and Nickolas’s dad, Gary. 

$750: Paige Lehrkamp, Rapid City

$500: Kennedy Safar, Brandon Valley

